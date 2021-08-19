Shops, houses razed, vehicles destroyed by suspected cultists in Mushin

The Olateju area of Mushin, Lagos State, was yesterday a theatre of war after some rival cult groups engaged each other in a free-for-all, burning of houses, vandalising vehicles and looting shops. New Telegraph learnt that the cult clash, which broke out at the Ilupeju area, in the early hours of yesterday, was between the Eiye and Aiye confraternity groups. Dozens of shops were razed while goods belonging to traders were looted freely. Officers of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) attached to the Lagos State Police Command and the Area commander-in-charge of Area ‘D’ Command, Mushin, Olosun Police Station and firefighters were at the scene to battle them miscreants and the fire. Our correspondent gathered that the clash started on Sunday at a bar in Ilupeju area when a member of Aiye who was drunk, allegedly shot one person who is a member of Eiye confraternity. A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, explained that a member of Aiye called Plantain, went to a drinking joint on Sunday at Ilupeju area, after drinking to stupor he started misbehaving and brought out a pistol and shot one person and injured three others.

Like this: Like Loading...