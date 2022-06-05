Body & Soul

Short Film Festival: StarTimes, AMAA reward promising Filmmakers

The Shorts came to a close on Friday as StarTimes, in partnership with The Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), rewarded outstanding short filmmakers across Africa.

The award ceremony, held in Lagos had industry experts in attendance like Femi Odugbemi, Tunde Kelani, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe of AMAA, Femi Adebayo, alongside StarTimes team led by CEO, Alex Jian, and content Director, Viki Liu.

 

According to the organisers, the StarTimes-AMAA Short Film Festival, also called The Shorts, was organised to motivate young and promising filmmakers on the African continent by providing a bigger platform for talented young people to succeed.

 

The Filmmakers, critics, and movie enthusiasts gathered to appraise the future of the African movie industry and concluded that the African film is on the rise as the young generations are now taking the stage. Edmond Tawale from Uganda emerged winner of the special prize for a documentary with the movie titled Ateker. Edmond got prize money of $1000.

 

The outstanding short film winners are Frank Abasiekong from Nigeria as 2nd runner-up for his short film titled Room 10; Frank Dzikonu from Ghana as 1st runner-up for his animation movie titled Sad Story of Kojo; while Enobong Nkanta from Nigeria emerged as the winner for his short film titled Mama’s Song. The 2nd runner-up got $1000, the 1st runner-up got $2000 and a mobile phone; while the winner got $3000 and a laptop.

 

Speaking at the Award ceremony, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, Founder of AMAA said: “I’m delighted with this initiative to reward our young filmmaker and happy with the synergy StarTimes is having with the movie industry. Filmmakers need to understand the process of filmmaking.

 

We approached StarTimes for partnership and StarTimes is willing to help us nurture these resourceful people. “Over 500 entries were submitted while about 220 short films were selected for the screening.

 

This shows the number of young people making films across Africa.” “We have to clear the stage for young and upcoming filmmakers. If we catch them young and structure them properly, it will help the growth of having better films being made along the way,” Ms. Peace added.

 

