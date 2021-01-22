Short films can prevent rape, says Ezeakacha

Clare Ezeakacha is a product model, child advocate, film maker and Director of Clare Cares Foundation. In this interview with TEMITOPE SHOOLA, she explains how she uses short films to prevent and help victims heal from rape

How do you see growing cases of sexual molestation?

Sexual molestation has been on the rise, it’s been one case to the other. I have had to work on different cases recently and it’s sad to see that most cases is from father to relative. A lot of orientation and punishment are being issued out but this hasn’t stopped the cases from rising.

How do you think this can be addressed?

We need to keep training our girls and boys. We need to keep fighting for the victims and as much as we give out punishments, we should also educate these monsters – mind you, men are not the only ones involved sin molesting people. I look at the war from three angles – preventive, investigative and prosecution. On the side of preventive measures, we must continue to education the people about the evil of child abuse and molestation. We must stress the physical, psychological and spiritual effects of rape on the children – male and female – which could last a life time. We want to assist the children on how to take care of themselves so that they don’t fall prey as well. When offenders are caught, they our law enforcement agents must ensure thorough and diligent investigation into such cases without stigmatizing the girls in particular, aware of their impressionable age and their vulnerability. The policemen should compile the evidence, weigh the facts and prepare a case file that will facilitate justice. They should handle these youngsters with care and avoid utterances that might worsen their situation because they are already stigmatized.

The judges should not fail to ensure that the laws of the land are properly interpreted and appropriate section of the laws and penalties are handed down on these monsters as the case may be in order to deter the offenders. I am aware that rape of minors carries as much as 14 years and in some states even life imprisonment. The various criminal justice administration laws of the states have the latitude to prescribe various prison terms, even surgical castration as recommended in Kaduna State. Various organizations like the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), NGOs and he media should continue to wage the war on sex offenders, especially the one on children.

What are the challenges facing the foundation?

The major challenges are funding and getting volunteers to understand it’s a young foundation and we need people who can come together to grow the structure. The NGOs work each day to bring justice to those innocent ones and also get a closure form them. We pledged to do this

What is the focus of Claire Foundation?

Clare Cares Foundation takes care of children and young adults by sending them back to school, organizing trainings for them. We also work with young girls to get them through the process of healing from rape

Give us details of your recent programme?

In December 2020, we organized a feed1000 kids in Oshodi in Lagos State, where we fed the kids, gave out baby diapers, sanitary towels, food stuff to about 100 families, etc. in partnership with Mazars Nigeria and 4 Figure. We had a few projects in 2020 that was carried out- one month training for Graphics Arts; we celebrated the menstrual hygiene day and International Day of the Girl Child in schools and many others. We held the Send a Child Back to School Programme, bought JAMB forms for 30 applicants and also carried out the Project Feed 300 Children along with Project Makoko, in Lagos in 2019.

How can schools and churches be involved in the war against child molestation?

They can work as a force to create the change, because this can affect anyone including our children. So a constant reminder to people can help, organizing seminars, workshops to teach both genders how to live right. If we can also create opportunities for these people to work, no matter how little we can engage them. Also, religious leaders, teachers and even parents need to live exemplary lives and be above board. We have heard of cases of molestation in religious places and schools by peoples who are parents who should protect these children in such institutions. Some of them have even serving various prison terms. It is shocking.

Could you give us an insight into your background?

Growing up, I have always loved to give and help. I remember always having my mum offset people’s fees so they can be in class. I have always felt maximum joy seeing people happy. I hold a BSc in Computer Science, PDG in Mass Communication and an MSc in Information Technology. Through the years, I have worked in Lion FM, Nsukka, Enugu State and a couple of others.

When growing up did you have Clare Foundation in mind?

No I just had in mind to help people in any way I could until set up Claire Foundation established in 2018. The unique thing about our method is the use of short films to prevent rape and child molestation and assist victims to cope. Within our short spell, we have produced over 10 shorts films to tell and prevent rape among children. We produced such works like “The Employee,” “Gone Grey,” “Bimpe’s Tale,” “Arima, The Writing and Smoke,” “Ordinary Fellow,” “Two Wrongs” and many other short films which have been very helpful in the war against rape and child sexual abuse. Arima is a vignette that shows the psychological effect of rape in its victim. Smoke is a short that shows the impact of riot, war and chaos in our country. The writing shows the creativity of a writer in his own world of writing as things he writes down, plays out in real life before him.

How has been the journey so far during these two years?

It’s been fulfilling, challenging and very encouraging. We even won two awards, like Save a Child Mission Award abd The Project Pink Blue Awards. It’s been a propeller to do more.

In what way can people help the foundation?

People can help by sponsoring kids to school, fund support. And I want to appeal to Nigerians to have a heart for the under-privilege. A little act of kindness will change the world, no matter how little, let love lead.

