Short walks after meals reduce diabetes risk – Study

Researchers in Europe said a new study has found that taking a brief walk after eating can help lower the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart problems. The results of the study are published in ‘Sports Medicine’. Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that affects the way the body processes blood sugar (glucose). With type 2 diabetes, the body either doesn’t produce enough insulin, or it resists insulin. However, the researchers found that light walking after a meal – even for two to five minutes – can reduce blood sugar and insulin levels. Blood sugar levels spike after eating, and the insulin produced to control them can lead to diabetes and cardiovascular (CVD) issues, the researchers explained. Cardiovascular disease is a general term for conditions affecting the heart or blood vessels. It is usually associated with a build-up of fatty deposits inside the arteries (atherosclerosis) and an increased risk of blood clots.
