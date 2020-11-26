Shortage of providers harmpering family planning services in Nasarawa

Family planning service providers in Nasarawa state have disclosed that the Long Acting ReversibleContraceptive( LARC) isthemostpattronisedmethodof familyplanning(FP) inthestate. The family planning service providers also observed that there was shortage of personnel providing family planning services, saying the development has negatively affected efficient family planning services in the state.

These were the views expressed by some family planning service providers in an interview during a facility tour by journalists to some facilities rendering family planning services in Lafia, the state capital as part of activities during a 3-Day training workshop for media professionals, Social Media Influencers and ministries departments and agencies (MDAs) media officers organised by Development Communications Network supported with support from The Challenge Initiative (TCI). Speaking in an interview, the focal person, PrimaryHealthCarecenter( PHC), DomaRoad, Lafia, Fatima Tanko disclosed that the center had recorded 40 clients that visited the facility to assess family planning between August-November this year. “From August to November this year about 40 women came here to assess family planning services. Most women coming here normally go for the Last Acting Reversable Contraceptive.”

Faima Aliyu Mailafoya, a voulunteer staff at the Primary Health Care, Naw Market road, Lafia, said that the center was overwhelmed by the number of women coming to access family planning services most of the times. He disclosed that out of the 52 health personnel’s working at the facility only two staff were fully employed.

She appealed to the state government to provide more hands to effectively render family planning services at the center. Speaking earlier in an interview during the visit at the Comprehensive Primary Health Care center, Kwandere, the Officer-charge, Dr. Isa Yahaya disclosed that facility at the center is often overstretched as a result of inadequate health workers manning the center.

Speaking in a separate interview, the focal person in charge of the Comprehensive Primary Health Care (PHC), Kwandere in Lafia, Ramatu Usman Ibrahim disclosed that LARC is the most patronised method of family planning being accessed by women coming to the facility. He said: “I want to be realistic with you we are understaffed but government is making effort to employ more hands.”

