Shortcodes: NCC mandates payment for banks, insurers

Lenders to pay N10m for each code

Effective from January 1, 2021, commercial banks, insurance firms and other organisations using shortcodes in the country are to pay for the numbers, New Telegraph has learnt. The codes, which were, hitherto, being issued for free by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) now attract N10 million fee for banks, and N5 million for insurance companies per number. Shortcodes are digits being used for other telecom services aside from phone calls and are shorter than regular phone numbers.

They include codes for checking balance on the networks and those being used by telecoms Value Added Services (VAS) providers, among others. Currently, all banks in the country are deploying the shortcodes, which ride on telecoms infrastructure, to deliver services such as airtime purchase, account balance inquiry, fund transfers, among others. According to an NCC document on the new pricing regime sighted by our correspondent, organisations using shortcodes for entertainment such as Big Brother Nigeria, are also to pay N10 million for each code. Others are lottery firms, N10 million; betting services, N10 million, non-core financial institutions, N6 million, while microfinance banks are to pay N500, 000 for each code they use. The NCC said payment for the shortcodes became necessary to end the misuse of the numbers, which are scarce resources being managed by the telecoms regulator. Over the years, licensed VAS providers in the telecom sector have been complaining over what they described as ‘unfair advantage’ given to banks by using the shortcodes for free while they (the VAS providers) pay for it.

Speaking on the issue at a recent forum, NCC’s Head, Quality of Service, Engineer Edoyemi Ogoh, said the commission had received several complaints from stakeholders. “It’s a recurrent thing; we have gotten a lot of complaints, but I would prefer to call it observations from players in the industry on the fact that banks are making billions of naira from USSD transactions.

The argument is that they have not been contributing to the telecoms sector as they are not paying Annual operating Levy (AOL), whereas they are offering the same services being offered by VAS providers, who are our licensees,” he said.

He said the telecom players were also not happy with the fact that they pay to acquire shortcodes for their services, while banks get theirs free, yet making the biggest money from it. At the forum, Edoyemi had declared: “In a very short while, all players and the banks will be invited to a forum where we will present what we think should happen going forward in that space so that it becomes fair for every player in the industry.”

Meanwhile, the VAS providers had also expressed their displeasure with the sale of telecoms airtime by banks. The President of Wireless Service Providers Association of Nigeria (WASPAN), the um-brella body of telecom VAS providers, Mr. Chijioke Ezeh, who expressed worry over the development, said very soon, there may not be anybody in the recharge card business but the banks.

“I don’t know when last you saw people selling recharge cards on the street, the banks have taken over and they tie it to our bank accounts. They have wiped away the lowest recharge card sellers and the dealers are now at their mercy. With what is happening, recharge cards business will soon die,” he lamented. Ezeh said the sale of airtime by banks through their ATMs or USSD codes should not have been allowed by the telecoms regulator because they are not contributing to the networks they are profiting from. “Banks are not supposed to be selling recharge cards because, in the first place, that is not what they are licensed to do. They are just extracting values from the telecommunications sector without adding any,” he said.

“When they came to the NCC to ask for shortcode, it was not for recharge card, it was so that people will check balance. From there, they started selling recharge cards. Today, they are selling newspapers and that is what NCC licenses me for. They sell and charge it directly from your bank account and even if NCC wants them to pay, the CBN will not allow that. They are encroaching from their financial space into telecoms,” Chijioke said.

