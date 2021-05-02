Shorunmu bags chieftaincy title in Wasimi

Retired Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, on Saturday got a surprise at the palace of the Oniwasimi of Wasimi, Oba Emmanuel Babatunde Oshuntogun, as he was conferred with the traditional Chieftaincy title of Olunla of Wasimi.

The former goalkeeper trainer visited the paramount ruler of the community in the company of some top sports individuals.

It would be recalled that Shorunmu won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations title as an assistant coach of the national team. Speaking about the title, the former Shooting Stars of Ibadan goalkeeper said it came to him as a big surprise.

“I didn’t expect it, it was just a courtesy visit but getting a chieftaincy title to me is something else,” he said. “I really want to say a big thank you to the king and all the community. It’s a good thing to be a good person and I promise not to let them down.”

He was accompanied to the Palace by the Chairman of the SOCA PTA, Chief Dele Avri, the Head of Sports, Prof. Lee Evans, administrator of the school, Mr. Denis Owumi, the Bursar, Mr. Michael Olaniran, amongst others

Like this: Like Loading...