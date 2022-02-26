Shorunmu: Ghana’s poor AFCON outing shouldn’t deceive Eagles

Ex-Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, has warned the Super Eagles not to be deceived by fellow West African rivals, Ghana’s poor and dismal outing at the last African Nations Cup in Cameroon, insisting it is a false representation of the Black Stars’ true qualities ahead of next month’s Qatar 2022 first leg showdown coming up in Ghana.

The four-time AFCON champions had an ignoble exit, failing to make it beyond the group phase in Cameroon after suffering an embarrassing defeat in their last group clash to Comoros, an Island nation making her debut at the biennial tournament.

Shorunmu, a former Grasshoppers FC of Switzerland goalkeeper is not treating next month’s clash against the Ghanaians with kid gloves, warning their poor AFCON form can be dangerous for the Super Eagles. “The AFCON is done and dusted. All teams are back to the drawing board, world cup qualifier is another ball game entirely, it will be ridiculous to fall for Ghana’s poor form coming into the encounter. “It is Ghana, we have a long history of rivalry in the sport with them so, it will be tough. The Eagles will need to step up and get the job done if they want to make it a record seventh appearance at the world cup this year,” he revealed exclusively to Iwitnesslive. com.

