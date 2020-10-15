Sports

Shorunmu tips Maduka Okoye for glory

Charles Ogundiya

Ex-international, Ike Shorunmu, has heaped encomium on Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, over his performance in the two friendly games played against Algeria and Tunisia. Speaking with New Telegraph on the telephone, the former national team coach said the Sparta Rotterdam of Holland goalkeeper really showed guile in the game despite starting on a shaky note. According to Shorunmu, the Manager of the team, Gernot Rohr, has the right to use any player he deemed fit to start each game.

“It was a fantastic game from the goalkeeper and I am happy he was able to control his defence line very well,” he said. “Initially he started on a shaky note maybe because the team was coming together for the very first time after a long period, but as the game progresses, he picked up very well.

“I don’t see anything wrong in the coach using him for the whole duration of the two games, probably the coach want to reconfirm his decision to invite the goalkeeper in the first instance and allowed him to keep the two games. “That’s not to mean the other goalkeepers invited to the team were not good enough to be in goal, but he really want to see Okoye better over two matches. “The coach has the final say on players to be invited and those to play at a time.

It is a good thing that he invited four goalkeepers, he has watched them in training and probably not in a competitive match, but very sure of what he wants.” Meanwhile, Shorunmu has tipped the 21-year-old youngster for future glory with the Super Eagles after his yeoman performance against Algeria and Tunisia.

Shorunmu said with his age, he has what it takes to be the number one goalkeeper for the country for a long time. He however revealed that Okoye must put in more effort and at the same time fight hard with the other goalkeepers in the team.

He added: “He is a young chap and his commanding from the back is very impressive and he is still growing, he will get the experience needed because the experience of a club side, is different from the national team. “I want to see what he will do when the other players return to the team for the qualifiers scheduled for next month November.”

Our Reporters

