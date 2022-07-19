Sports

Shorunmu to Eagles stars: Justify your move to new clubs

Hails Aribo, Bassey, Awoniyi's transfers

 

National team Goalkeepers coach, Ike Shorunmu, has urged Super Eagles stars who already move to new clubs to justify their move. Speaking with our correspondent, the former goalkeeper said it was a good movement for the players while also claiming that for them to get the new deals, it showed that they are good and also have what to offer in their new clubs.

 

Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey both secured a new move from Rangers to Southampton and Ajax Amsterdam respectively while Taiwo Awoniyi teamed up with newly-promoted Nottingham Forest. Aribo moves to St. Mary’s after threeseason stint at Rangers during which he won Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup titles, as well as scoring in last season’s Europa League final defeat to Frankfurt. He also scored 26 goals in 149 appearances.

 

Former Rangers defender, Bassey completed his move to Ajax on Monday after a successful season where he played a central role for a large part of the club’s run to the Europa League final. Forest have completed the signing of Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi for a club-record fee of €20 million (£17.2m).

 

Awoniyi has signed a five-year contract with the club, which will keep him at the City Ground until 2027. “It is a good movement for our players and the most important thing is for them to continue where they stopped in their  previous club,” Shorunmu said.

 

“This is another new challenge and much is expected from them in their new clubs, and again too, it is also a plus to the national team as our players are moving to a more recognized league, a league with a stiffer competition and I am wishing them the best ahead of the new season.

 

“I will also want to say that playing in England does not give you the license to play in the national team, you need to prove what make you to be in England or wherever league you are playing because national team assignment is different ball game entirely.

“When we come to camp, you just have two or three days to be with the players and you have to be at your best, they have to show within that short time their willingness to do the job for the national team.

 

For them to get the move, it showed that they are good. “The most important thing is for us to get good result and that’s when the coaches come in by putting in the knowledge needed for the national team.”

 

