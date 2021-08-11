Sports

Shot putter, Enekwechi, threatens to sue Adeleye over false claims

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Shot-Put finalist Enekwechi Chukwuebuka has threatened to sue Mr. Sunday Adeleye over false claim that he received money to take down the video clip where he was washing his kits.

 

Adeleye in a video that has gone viral alleged that Enekwechi received the sum of $1,000 to take down a video he was seen washing his T-shirt. E n e k w e c h i through his coach Gabriel Opuana denied receiving any money to take down the video clip, insisting that the video clip where he was washing his T-shirt was just to catch fun and not to ridicule or blackmail the government.

 

“Except Adeleye shows clear evidence or provide proof where the $1,000 was given to Enekwechi and the person from whom he received the money in Court, Enekwechi won’t rest,” Opuana said.

According to  Opuana, the shot putter apologised to the sports Minister when the video became the subject of controversy.

 

He said for Adeleye to accuse Ebuka of receiving money was the highest point of blackmail.

 

“Adeleye must proof in Court that Chukwubueka received money, otherwise he must tender an unreserved apology for the cheap blackmail.”

