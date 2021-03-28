Faith

Show love to others, PFN President tells Christians

Bishop Wale Oke, National President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has enjoined Christians in Nigeria to embrace peace, religion tolerance and shun all forms of hatred against other religions.

 

A statement issued by Mr Kayode Oladeji, Media Aide to PFN president on Saturday in Ibadan, Oke made the plea while receiving the South West Zonal delegates of PFN led by Vice President, Bishop Reuben Olu. Oke said that Christians should show love others as they were being taught daily through the Bible.

 

According to him, absence of love in any setting can usher in hatred, which could breed animosity and invariably lead to strife, if not properly handled. “As Christians, we have to rethink and repackage our Theology by embracing love against hatred.

 

“Carrying guns or violence won’t solve the problem. Love is the antidote. “If you show hatred to someone, he or she will equally not see the good in you, let alone buying into whatever you belief in,” Oke said.

 

The PFN president also urged Christians to commit themselves to praying for those in other religions in accordance with the Biblical teaching. “Let us pray for others; let us love them, and let us stop hate in whatever form.

 

“Truly, an eye for an eye, will make our world to go blind which may defeat the purpose of our faith. “We must conquer hate with love, that is what Jesus Christ taught us. Love is the most powerful tool in the world.

 

“You can not effectively evangelise to someone you hate. Christianity is a fruit of love and not hate,” he said.

