Show no mercy to Plateau killers, Buhari orders security agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the security agencies never to allow perpetrators of the Kanam and Wase killings in Plateau state to escape justice urging them not to show them mercy when apprehended. In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari described the killings as heinous and directed that: “They should not be spared or forgiven.”

He ordered law enforcement agencies to work strenuously with the government of the state, to bring the situation under control and take steps to bring the culprits to justice quickly. The President expressed condolences over the terrorist incident, saying that as a matter of priority, peace must return at all costs to the state and the entire country.

