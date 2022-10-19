Show of fair play, collaboration as Wema Bank rounds up Wemalympics 2022

Wema Bank Plc., over the weekend hosted the fifth edition of its annual sports competition for employees across the different regions of the bank.

Known as Wemalympics, the sporting event is arguably the largest internal sports event for employees organised by a bank or corporate body in Nigeria.

Through Wemalympics, Wema Bank not only encourages collaboration and staff engagement but promotes the fitness and mental well-being of employees among other benefits. Featuring sporting disciplines such as football, table tennis, arm wrestling, scrabble and chess, this year’s event saw the Southwest Region emerge as overall winners.

The event, which was held at the UNILAG Sports Complex on October 8, 2022, had over 1,000 members of staff and their families in attendance, drawing praise from Ademola Adebise, MD/CEO of Wema Bank. “I am impressed by the turnout of staff for this year’s Wemalympics.

It attests to what we have achieved with Wemalympics, which is increased bonding and cooperation among the staff of the bank. I am also delighted to see the healthy competition this event has elicited among the staff, and I applaud them for that,” Adebise said.

While congratulating the South West team for finishing tops on the league table, Adebisi also commended the teams from the other regions for putting up remarkable efforts.

