Show stopping styles in Nigerian colours

The month of October is significant in Nigeria’s history.

This is why it is always tagged Green October. Last weekend, patriotic Nigerians went all out to host green October parties and there were several showstopper styles flying the Nigerian flag colours.

Aside social media being agog with different green and white stylish pieces, many celebrities made out time to honour Nigeria with their creativity in fashion.

Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Cynthia Nwadiora, Nollywood’s Annie Idibia, Lilian Afegbai, Uriel Oputa and a few others were among the best dressed.

They not just wowed fans with their look, they made many green with envy.

Be mesmerized with these few photos and note how to slay in green and white in your next Green October event

