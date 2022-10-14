Showbiz is every bit as complex as practising law – Hartquist

David “Skip” Hartquist is a renowned US lawyer. He is also a filmmaker, and the CEO of Hartquist Productions, which is set to produce a film on a Nigerian singer, songwriter, television presenter, and producer and, arguably, one of Nigeria’s most controversial entertainers, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, Hartquist talks about ‘Showbiz’ as an industry, Nollywood, his passion for film production and other issues

What is your opinion about ‘Showbiz’ as industry?

Showbiz is every bit as complex as practising law. It is challenging and interesting. Do you think the practitioners have been paying appropriate attention to ‘Biz’ aspect of ‘Showbiz’? Yes. I have learned much from members of our production team. Given your background as a lawyer, what drives your passion for film production, and, indeed, entertainment industry? It is a profound pleasure to meet experienced filmmakers. I learned something every day.

Why was it so important to setup Hartquist Productions?

For legal reasons, we needed an entity capable of dealing with a wide range of experienced filmmakers.

So far, would say that it was a right decision?

Yes.

Talking about filmmaking, what do you find peculiar about Nollywood compared to Hollywood?

Nollywood has a reputation of producing quality films. The people we have met thus far are very impressive.

Do you think Nigerian filmmakers are getting the attention and support they deserve from the government, and why?

The Nigerian film industry has grown tremendously and great movies are being produced by a diverse group of producers, actors and actresses and they bring great value and substance to the entertainment industry worldwide. I truly believe with government support and partnership with the private sector, the industry has great growth potential in the content and production of great movies going forward.

On October 1, Nigeria’s Independence Day, you and your team, including coexecutive producer, Kendrrie Utuk, held a press conference in Atlanta, US, on the upcoming film about Charley Boy? How was it?

Our entire team was delighted with the results of the press conference. Most of such press conferences last for an hour or so and then participants begin to drift away. The Atlanta Press Conference was well attended and everyone stayed for the entire three hours, including drinks and food after the conference.

How far have you all gone in terms preparation to commence principal photography on the Charly Boy movie?

We are working hard on that right now. We hope to start shooting the film in early 2023.

What are the challenges?

At this time, the primary challenge is to obtain the financing for the film. We think we are close to working that out within the next few weeks.

How has it been working with Kenddrie Utuk?

Kenddrie Utuk is a delightful person to work with. He is hard working, knowledgeable, and insightful.

Also, how has it been working with Mike Styles, the director?

It is a great pleasure to work with Mike Styles and his experienced team. He understands the film industry and is an invaluable member of our production team.

How do you unwind?

Exercise is my primary release. I work out at least six days a week, alternating between cardio and weightlifting. I have been competing in running races for nearly 70 years, and triathlons for almost 40 years.

