Arts & Entertainments

Showbiz is every bit as complex as practising law – Hartquist

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME Comment(0)

David “Skip” Hartquist is a renowned US lawyer. He is also a filmmaker, and the CEO of Hartquist Productions, which is set to produce a film on a Nigerian singer, songwriter, television presenter, and producer and, arguably, one of Nigeria’s most controversial entertainers, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, Hartquist talks about ‘Showbiz’ as an industry, Nollywood, his passion for film production and other issues

What is your opinion about ‘Showbiz’ as industry?

Showbiz is every bit as complex as practising law. It is challenging and interesting. Do you think the practitioners have been paying appropriate attention to ‘Biz’ aspect of ‘Showbiz’? Yes. I have learned much from members of our production team. Given your background as a lawyer, what drives your passion for film production, and, indeed, entertainment industry? It is a profound pleasure to meet experienced filmmakers. I learned something every day.

Why was it so important to setup Hartquist Productions?

For legal reasons, we needed an entity capable of dealing with a wide range of experienced filmmakers.

So far, would say that it was a right decision?

Yes.

Talking about filmmaking, what do you find peculiar about Nollywood compared to Hollywood?

Nollywood has a reputation of producing quality films. The people we have met thus far are very impressive.

Do you think Nigerian filmmakers are getting the attention and support they deserve from the government, and why?

The Nigerian film industry has grown tremendously and great movies are being produced by a diverse group of producers, actors and actresses and they bring great value and substance to the entertainment industry worldwide. I truly believe with government support and partnership with the private sector, the industry has great growth potential in the content and production of great movies going forward.

On October 1, Nigeria’s Independence Day, you and your team, including coexecutive producer, Kendrrie Utuk, held a press conference in Atlanta, US, on the upcoming film about Charley Boy? How was it?

Our entire team was delighted with the results of the press conference. Most of such press conferences last for an hour or so and then participants begin to drift away. The Atlanta Press Conference was well attended and everyone stayed for the entire three hours, including drinks and food after the conference.

How far have you all gone in terms preparation to commence principal photography on the Charly Boy movie?

We are working hard on that right now. We hope to start shooting the film in early 2023.

What are the challenges?

At this time, the primary challenge is to obtain the financing for the film. We think we are close to working that out within the next few weeks.

How has it been working with Kenddrie Utuk?

Kenddrie Utuk is a delightful person to work with. He is hard working, knowledgeable, and insightful.

Also, how has it been working with Mike Styles, the director?

It is a great pleasure to work with Mike Styles and his experienced team. He understands the film industry and is an invaluable member of our production team.

How do you unwind?

Exercise is my primary release. I work out at least six days a week, alternating between cardio and weightlifting. I have been competing in running races for nearly 70 years, and triathlons for almost 40 years.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Groom reacts over wearing jeans, dashiki to wedding

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A groom, Conam-Moses Orseer Anyamikegh from Benue State, who wore a Fulani Dashiki shirt over a pair of jeans to his wedding while his bride was decked out in a full-length gown has responded to the criticism that erupted after pictures from the wedding was shared. The wedding took place on Saturday, March 6, at […]
Arts & Entertainments

Sola Sobowale shares secret of her physical fitness

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Top Nollywood celebrity, Sola Sobowale has affirmed that her present physical fitness which supports her active lifestyle is due to regular use of the Mouka brand, from her early days to date. The screenwriter, producer and director, made this assertion in an interview, stressing that the Mouka Wellbeing brand which consists of the Wellbeing Regal […]
Arts & Entertainments

Photography: Irantiola documents flora and fauna of Oyo North

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Gbenga Irantiola, a landscape and travel photographer, is currently documenting the flora and fauna of the Oyo North area of Oyo State to showcase the tourism potential to the world in pictures and videos. The project which has taken him to different communities within the region is also aimed at archiving the topography for posterity. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica