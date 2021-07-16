Showbiz promoter, CRISOGIE partners AfroNow

Nigerian and Canada-based Showbiz Promoter, Osasogie Christian Osaghalele, better known as ‘CRISOGIE’ has signed a partnership deal with an independently entertainment palatform, AfroNow.

The AfroNow platform is a media channel designed to connect fans with latest Africa music and culture, and this mobile app allows streaming favorite news, movies and music including musical show on Android phones anywhere in the world.

CRISOGIE said this noble platform will help in reaching out to numbers of people in world; it has been made digital marketing easy for us to export our Africa’s creative content to the world beyond our continent.

He has been exporting Nigerian creative works outside the shores of the country, few years back with his unique strategy and given Nigerian creative content space to participate in the world’s creative stage through digital marketing solution.

The head honcho of Osasogie Entertainment in the North-American country, Osasogie is a native of Edo State has been instrumental to the Afrobeat wave, now taking over the music scene like a cyclone, having put together concerts, club appearances with top cats like Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, to mention a few.

Like this: Like Loading...