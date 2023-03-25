Showmax begins screening of top TikTok Nigerian content creators

Showmax Nigeria has announced the release of the top five most hilarious videos from the TikTok Naija Comedy Festival, exclusively available on the platform. On November 10, 2022, Showmax Nigeria teamed up with TikTok to host the Naija Comedy Festival, an event designed to showcase the best upcoming comedy talents in Nigeria. The partnership brought together the best and brightest rising comedians from Nigeria to showcase their talents and compete for the chance to win amazing prizes from TikTok and Showmax, respectively. The competition was a huge success, garnering over 13 million views on the hashtag #NaijaComedyFestival as comedy fans tuned in to watch the competition unfold. The 15 contestants, who had been selected from a pool of hundreds of entries, were narrowed down by a panel of judges, with the top five performers receiving mentoring session from Mr. Macaroni, one of Nigeria’s most popular comedians.
