Showmax debuts new heart-warming superhero series, Peacemaker

One of Rotten Tomatoes’ most anticipated series of 2022, The Suicide Squad spin-off series, Peacemaker, is now streaming first on Showmax. The highly-anticipated eight-part series picks up where The Suicide Squad movie left off, with Peacemaker returning home after recovering from his encounter with Bloodsport – only to discover that his freedom comes at a price.

The Superhero Series is the first TV show in the DC Extended Universe and the first from creator, writer-director, and showrunner James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy 1, 2, and Suicide Squad). Speaking about the film, Gunn says the spark for the series arose out of one specific moment on the Suicide Squad set.

“It’s the moment in The Suicide Squad where Peacemaker is holding his gun on Ratcatcher 2, and he’s about to kill her; I went into this tight closeup of his eyes… and I see his eyes switch. I see him go to this incredibly sad, vulnerable place. We realise this character is a guy who’s doing something he doesn’t want to do at all, but that he’s going to do anyway, which is shoot a young girl.” Christopher Smith, a.k.a. Peacemaker, is played by 16-time former WWE world champion wrestler-turned-actor John Cena. Of course, it isn’t all on Cena.

The series has a formidable support cast, including Emmy nominee Danielle Brooks, Nigerian-British actor Chukwudi Iwuji, and Freddie Stroma. Oscar-winner, Viola Davis also reprised her Suicide Squad role as Amanda Waller, and you should keep your eyes peeled for some ‘super’ cameos. Peacemaker’s fan-favourite hero sidekick, Eagly (voiced by Emmy nominated voice legend Dee Bradley Baker), also steals the show with a penchant for hugs.

