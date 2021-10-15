Arts & Entertainments

Showmax drops spicy trailer for Basketmouth’s Ghana Jollof

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Showmax has dropped the official trailer for its first comedy-drama series in West Africa, Ghana Jollof, which premieres on the African streaming service on Friday, 22 October 2021. Ghana Jollof tells the sizzling story of two young Nigerians, Jasper (Funnybone) and Romanus (Akah Nnani), who move to Ghana in search of greener pastures.

In the trailer, things start up with a first-time meeting between Nnamdi (Uzor Arukwe, who starred as dreaded crime boss Knight in Sugar Rush), Jasper (AMVCAwinning actor/comedian Funnybone), Kweku (heartthrob James Gardiner from Ghana’s popular telenovela Dede) and Romanus (AMAA nominee/Youtuber Akah Nnani). Subsequently, Jasper and Romanus head out to Ghana to jollof, kicking off a series of adventures… and misadventures. Executive produced by Nigeria’s King of Comedy, Basketmouth, Ghana Jollof serves up a delicious ensemble cast from both Nigeria and Ghana.

This includes the likes of AMAA nominee Joselyn Dumas, leading comedienne Jacinta Ocansey, Mawuli Gavor (Chief Daddy), popular reality star Portia Freelove, model and actress Brihanna Kinte, veteran actor Jackson Albert Davies (Beasts of No Nation), actress Korkor Oyeba Mensah, and multiple award-winning comedian/actor, Kalybos, not to mention Basketmouth himself.

“I’ve always wanted to create something that would be a collaboration between Nigeria and Ghana, and Ghana Jollof is a realisation of that dream,” says Basketmouth. “From the cast to the crew, everyone gave of themselves to create a show deserving to be Showmax’s first comedy-drama from West Africa. We all can’t wait for the fans to see what we’ve cooked up.” Ghana Jollof is directed by AMVCA nominee Diji Aderogba, whose debut feature film About A Boy won the Audience Choice Award at Nollywood Film Week in Paris, France. G h a n a Jollof will be available for streaming across Africa and in the UK. The show will have 13 episodes to devour, with new episodes dropping every Friday from 22 October 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian star, Burna Boy, is reaching new streaming heights in the US

Posted on Author Reporter

  The 29-year-old reaches his highest position so far on the Artists 500 Chart with the release of his fifth studio album, Twice as Tall One of the defining musical trends of the last decade has been the growing influence of international artists in the U.S. Cross-continental collaborations are now routine, and American major-labels are increasingly […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nation building, its implications, challenges

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Obi Iwuagwu’s edited volume, Nation Building in Africa: Issues, Challenges and Emerging Trend is divided into four sections in 17 chapters with 420 pages. The book parades an array of contributors from diverse disciplinary backgrounds (History, Sociology, Economics and Political Science) spread across Nigerian Universities, thus giving it a multidisciplinary outlook. The first section of […]
Arts & Entertainments

Veteran actor and lecturer, Prof. Ayo Akinwale, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Professor Ayo Akinwale, a prominent senior lecturer in the Department of Performing Arts, University of Ilorin, is dead. The Professor died at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital. His death was confirmed in a statement by Prof. Abdulrasheed Adeoye, Dean, Faculty of Arts, of the university. He wrote, “TRANSITION TO HIGHER GLORY “If life […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica