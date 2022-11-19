Arts & Entertainments

Showmax premieres Flawsome

Nollywood stars led by Bisola Aiyeola, Gabriel Afolayan, and Sharon Ooja among others converged on the Alliance Française, Lagos for the premiere of Showmax new series, Flawsome at the 11th Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF). Hosted by media personality, Victoria Eze (Miz Vick), the event had in attendance the series Director, Tola Odunsi alongside cast members; Enado Odigie, Bisola, Iretiola Doyle, Baaj Adebule, Shine Rosman, Shawn Faqua and other guests as they celebrated the premiere of the 13-part drama series.

Following the screening, Odunsi said; “I feel lost for words. I’m happy that everyone is finally seeing this beautiful work we’ve released. Women face several challenges in life, and we wanted to tell a deeper story that explored these issues.” Speaking also, the leading ladies of Flawsome; Enado Odigie, Bisola Aiyeola and Sharon Ooja revealed that being on set together was the best.

They discussed scenes that were so intense that they cried afterwards. “No one has the formula to life and friendship is what keeps the women of Flawsome going. It is very important for people to have close-knit friendships from which they draw inspiration and go through life with,” said Bisola Aiyeola. When asked what his thoughts were when he read the script, Gabriel Afolayan said; “The story was attractive and seeing that it was a Showmax Original ignited my interest as I wanted to see what the platform has to offer. I’m very impressed with the final body of work.”

Flawsome follows the lives of four women: Ifeyinwa (Bisola Aiyeola), Ramat (Ini Dima-Okojie), Ivie (Sharon Ooja) and Dolapo (Enado Odigie), as they navigate their personal and professional lives bound by the flawed yet unbreakable ties they share. They work hard, scheme, love and nurtured dreams both big and small. As their individual circumstances shift, one thing remains constant: Their loyalty to one another and their devotion to the hustle. The first episode of Flawsome is currently streaming on Showmax, with new episodes every Thursday

 

