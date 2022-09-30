Arts & Entertainments

Showmax premieres its first original Nigerian drama series, Diiche

Diiche, first original Nigerian series by Showmax, an online movie streaming platform, premiered yesterday. The media screening of the series was held in Lagos on Tuesday, with some of the creative industry’s big wigs, actors as well as some of the evicted housemates of the ongoing television reality show, Big Brother Naija, Season 7, in attendance. ‘Diiche’ is a psychological thriller, which promotes the use of indigenous language and pays allusion to the ancient African culture of divinity. Diiche was coined from the word ‘Odiiche’, which means ‘Different’ in the Igbo language.

The cast members – Uzoamaka Onuoha, Chinyere Wilfred, Gloria Anozie -Young, Frank Konwea, and Uzoamaka Aniunoh – were at the event. Also, the show’s directors, Fiyin Gambo, James Omokwe, and Ifeoma Chukwuogo, were present and answered a few questions during the Q&A session. After the screening of the first episode, the executive producer, James Omokwe, talked about how excited he was to produce the series.

He said: “I don’t want to give too much away, but there’s a particular episode entirely in Igbo, and it’s a big deal. When the opportunity to make this film came, it was exciting for us as a team. To be honest, my real love is telling psychological stories. The first film I ever did, called the Awakening, is a thriller. It (Diiche) was like a homecoming for me, and I was very excited to produce it.

However, I was anxious because it was for Showmax, and the production scale was so large, but we did it eventually.” When asked what she expects the audience’s reaction to be, Ifeoma Chukwuogo said: “I think the audience will find the show very layered. Diiche is a beautiful blend of genres. It’s a whodunnit. It’s a psychological thriller. There are some metaphysical, supernatural stuff, and cultural elements. So, I think as people watch the series, they’ll start to see so many layers to the storytelling. It’s obviously entertaining, exciting, and illuminating. I think people will also ask questions about themselves, certain elements of the human condition, and some cultural things. In general, I’ll say entertaining and intriguing.” Co-director, Fiyin Gambo, added to this, sharing what he believes people will be surprised to learn about the making of ‘Diiche’.

“I think what comes to mind is – ‘now you see me, now you don’t. With the show, you think you are right and know who killed Nnamdi, but with each episode, your thinking starts changing. I think that’s what the show does to keep that suspense throughout the six episodes. It’s almost telling you, ‘don’t judge a book by the cover and don’t take things as it is,” he said.

 

