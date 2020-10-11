Faith

Showmax Pro: Redefining live sport viewing experience in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

As sport activities across the world intensifies after the four-month interruption, many sport fans want to watch their favourite athletes and teams excel and provide entertainment and bragging rights.

 

In an age where information and events move at lightning speed and everything seems to be “on the go”, keeping tabs on all games from the various sport events has taken a new dimension courtesy of technological inventions, particularly in a pandemic period.

 

With more sporting events now occurring on a more frequent basis and as sport fans are being occupied and transiting from one point to another, there is the need to maintain a balance to ensure that the subscribers do not miss their favourite games.

 

The broadcast of live sport events on Showmax Pro can, therefore, be said to be a timely one. Showmax Pro is a new video-on-demand entertainment service available for Showmax subscribers in Nigeria that bundles the existing Showmax entertainment offering with music channels, news and live sports streaming from SuperSport

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

RCCG excommunicates pastor for attempting adultery

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

T he Redeemed Christian Church of God has excommunicated Mr Gideon Bakare and relieved him of all ministerial duties in the Mission.     Bakare, who was an Assistant Pastor in the Church, was recently accused of attempted act of adultery with a woman in her matrimonial home in Akure, Ondo State.     RCCG’s […]
Faith

No obstacle can stop true believers –Pastor Akinlabi

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Despite current trials and temptations, the Senior Pastor of the Elevation Church, Pastor Goodman Akinlabi, has assured that no obstacle no matter how formidable can stand in the was of a true believers. He gave the assurance in an online message title Your Elevation Today: Stop Crying.   The servant of God hinged his message […]
Faith

Catholic Church mourns Rev Fr. David Omega

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Catholic Church in the diocese of Nsukka has been thrown into mourning following the death of it’s beloved Priests, Reverend Father David Omego.   The cleric died after a sudden illness. The diocese of Nsukka, his Parishioners and the entire Catholic community, will miss Fr. David greatly missed as he was one of the early […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: