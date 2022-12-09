Arts & Entertainments

Showmax reiterates commitment to telling authentic stories, premiere ‘Crime and Justice Lagos’

Posted on

Streaming service, Showmax, on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 hosted guests to an exclusive screening of its latest Nigerian Original series: Crime and Justice Lagos. ThescreeningheldattheGenesiscinemas inMarylandandhadinattendancecastmembersincludingFoluStorms, JammalIbrahim, Maggie Osuome, Bridget Chigbufue, Femi Durojaiye, and other crew members. General Manager at Showmax Nigeria, Opeoluwa Filani said the series is yet another demonstration of thestreaming service’scommitment to telling authentic African stories.

“We’re especially excited for it not just because it is set against the backdrop of what is arguably the most interesting city in the world, but because it really captures the pulse of the city and is unlike anything we’ve ever done before,” Filani said. Crime and Justice Lagos is a police proce-dural and crime series set against the backdrop of Africa’s largest and most densely populated city, Lagos.

It centers around the activities of the fictional Serious and Special Crimes Unit (SSCU), led by its charismatic boss, Deputy Commissioner of Police Femi Biboye (William Benson), and made up of an elite team of top detectives joined by Superintendent Kelechi ‘KC’ Farasin (Folu Storms) and Superintendent Danladi Dikko (Jammal Ibrahim).

The series follows a growing list of other Nigerian Originals the streaming service has launched in Nigeria this year including The Real Housewives of Lagos, Journey of the Beats, Diiche and Flawsome. Much like the critically acclaimed Kenyan version, the series is inspired by reallife crime stories that have made headlines over the years in the Metropolitan city.

 

Our Reporters

