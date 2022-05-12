Showmax Shows Support To Nigerian Creatives As Jacktone Alufwani Emerges The Winner Of The First Ever AMVCA Digital Content Creator Competition         

African streaming platform, Showmax, hosted content creators at the AMVCA Digital Content Creators Day brunch which took place on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at The Wheatbaker Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria.

The brunch which is part of the 8 days festivities for the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is one of the many ways the streaming platform is supporting local talent and spotlighting the growing popularity of online creators across the continent.

Ahead of the event, content creators had the opportunity of showcasing their craft by entering the AMVCA Digital Creators Competition which entailed submitting a well-produced skit in any genre or topic of their choice. The entries were judged based on creativity, technical skills, comedic punch, message/theme, and performance.

The winner Jacktone Alufwani from Kenya was rewarded with a Canon Camera and studio earphones from Dolby. Other winners include Alison Precious for the most creative video and Evovo for the Best Theme. Both winners get a Masterclass at MultiChoice Talent Factory.

In attendance at the event were top content creators, Mr Macaroni, Elozonam, Kie Kie, Taaooma, and Frank Itom amongst others. There were also notable entertainers and media personalities such as Grant Housley, Uti Nwachukwu, Toyosi Etim-Effiong, Eku Edewor, Tosin Ajibade, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi and many more.

Speaking at the event, Adeola Oluwatobi, Brand Marketing & Partnerships Manager Showmax said, “today’s event has shown how much the digital content space has grown and is also a testament to how much creativity and talent abound on the continent. As a brand committed to investing in the local creative industry, we are excited about the endless possibilities and the future of the industry.”

