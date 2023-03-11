Showmax to premiere animation series on Jay Jay Okocha

Children and super hero animation lovers are in for a treat as Showmax is set to premiere its first Original animated series, Jay Jay: The Chosen One. The 13-episode series re-imagines the childhood of Nigerian football legend Augustine “Jay Jay” Okocha, who played for the Nigerian national team between 1993 and 2006 and led the country to Olympic victory at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics Games.

Okocha also played in three FIFA World Cups and has become a celebrated football commentator. Jay Jay: The Chosen One follows the life of Augustine, an 11-year-old boy, who dreams of representing his school at a prestigious football tournament, with a team made up of his rag-tag group of friends. The series charts Jay Jay’s passion for football, as well as his love for the animal kingdom, who in return for his fight against illegal poaching, bestow superpowers upon him. Speaking on the show, Okocha said, “I’m honoured to have an animated series that reimagines my childhood.

Jay Jay: The Chosen One is going to bring back good childhood memories as well as inspire young children who have dreams to be football players. ‘‘I’m excited about the show and grateful to Showmax and the production team who worked hard to bring it to life.” Yolisa Phahle, Chief Executive Officer of Showmax and Connected Video at MultiChoice, said, “We are so excited to bring this first-of-its-kind series to our streaming audience. Not only is Jay Jay: The Chosen One another locally inspired Showmax Original, it marks the beginning of our adventures in animation. This is a show we believe will find audiences globally and shines the spotlight on yet another world-class African achiever that we hope will be enjoyed by kids and the entire family.” The series soundtrack features music from popular Nigerian singer and vocalist, Waje.

