Arts & Entertainments

Showmax to premiere new series of Journey of the Beat

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Journey of the Beats, a documentary series that follows the journey of Nigerian and Black Music through the years will premiere on Showmax on June 23. The 10 part documentary series is produced by creative entrepreneur and founder of Storm Records, Obi Asika. The documentary series tells the important story about how this generation of Nigerian artistes found their confidence and identity through music and how it enabled the enormous growth of youth culture in Nigeria, Africa and the world. It tells a story of a music industry that has unlocked a global movement from small independent labels and promoters in Lagos to the global, producing billions of streams, hits, and fans.

Featured in the documentary series are some of Nigeria’s biggest and legendary artistes such as 2Baba, P-Square, Onyeka Onwenu, Daddy Showkey, Flavour, and D’banj. According to Asika: “The show came about from conversations with collaborators over the years and the need to document the journey of our music, to celebrate those who made it happen and share their stories.

‘‘It is incredible that people are going to watch this brilliant piece of work as it educates, empowers and enables more people to engage the industry and see the breadth, reach, and power of our music. I am hopeful the impact is wider than the music industry as our music affects fashion, dance, lifestyle, movies, and entertainment as well.” Obi has been involved in the growth of Nigeria’s music industry over the years as the founder of an indigenous music label that spawned entertainers, such a s Naeto C, Ikechukwu, and Yung 6ix to stardom. Showmax Head of Content, Candice Fangueiro, added that: “The growth of Afrobeats cannot be overstated and we feel privileged as a platform to s h o w c a s e and tell the story behind its evolution.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

‘What Men Want’ goes on stage in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters

All is set for the stage production of ‘What Men Want’, a pulsating satirical comedy about love, life and marriage. The play, hosted by Alliance Francaise, Lagos, goes on stage today. ‘What Men Want’ examines women’s challenges in marriage while exposing men’s inadequacies and ultimately charging them to just start living, and quit being the […]
Arts & Entertainments

You are not a prophet – Prophet Aloysius challenges Odumeje to a spiritual contest

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Amid backlashes from the death of Ada Jesus, Prophet Odumeje is up for a new challenge initiated by his counterpart, Prophet Goodheart Aloysius. Prophet Aloysius called out Odumeje while declaring that he is not a prophet as he claims. In order to justify and prove to the general public the veracity of his statement, he […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nkem Tonweh CEO, Natty Cole Beauty Studio talks women’s beauty, hair care

Posted on Author Our Reporters

One of Nigeria’s leading hair care guru and merchant who has been in the business for almost a decade, Nkem Ngbeken Tonweh, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Natty Cole Beauty Studio company, takes us to school on the beauty of a woman and her hair. According to her in a recent interview, “ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica