Showmax to stream Nigerian Idol finale tomorrow

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

As the season finale of the 7th edition of Nigerian Idol music reality TV show holds tomorrow, leading entertainment platform, Showmax, has disclosed that the fans, families and friends of the two finalists would get to stream the action live on Showmax across Africa and in countries such as the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Australia and New Zealand. The two finalists, Zadok and Progress, will go head-to-head in winning the grand prize of N30 million cash, brand new SUV, weekend getaway, recording deal and other amazing consolidation prizes.

It is important to note that both finalists have received accolades from top entertainers that include Michael Bolton and Timi Dakolo for their song prowess and stage management craft. The music reality show which kicked off with over 10,000 hopefuls at the auditions, came down to the final 12 that proceeded into the live shows and now the top two battling for the crown of the next Nigerian Idol. The 6th season of the show was won by Kingdom Kroseide following months of intense musical contest.

 

