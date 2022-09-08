Showunmi: PDP has penchant for disobeying laws

The factional governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, on Thursday accused the party of not obeying the law.

Showunmi lamented that the crisis in the party has continued to fester because “the problem they have is that the PDP, as a political party, has a penchant for not obeying the law”.

Showunmi disclosed this while intimating journalists with his pre-campaign programmes in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign in 2019 is currently in a legal battle with the party in the state and Hon. Ladi Adebutu over the governorship ticket of the party.

Showunmi, who hailed the judgement of the Court of Appeal in Abuja dismissing the ruling of a lower court over jurisdiction to hear the suit between him, the PDP and Hon. Ladi Adebutu, expressed optimism and confidence that he would be on the ballot in the governorship election in the state.

He said: “We have gone this route before with them. The problem they have is that the PDP as a political party has a penchant for not obeying the law.

“We cannot be a society that insists that the only laws we will obey are the ones that favour us. For us to be able to deepen this state, we must have the courage to rejoice when the law favours us and also the discipline to accept when the law does not favour us, it does not mean that it cannot favour another person.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...