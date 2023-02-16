Showunmi to G5 Governors: You’ve no power to decide Atiku’s fate

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, has said that the G5 Governors have no power to stop the victory of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the February 25 election. Showunmi said the G5 Governors led by the River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, are being deceived by their supporters to think that they have control over the votes in their states. The governors, which include Benue State’s Samuel Ortom; Oyo State’s Seyi Makinde; Abia State’s Okezie Ikpeazu and Enugu State’s Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, are opposed to the candidature of Atiku Abubakar following the refusal of the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign. The governors have since distanced themselves from the campaign of Atiku. But Showunmi, while condemning the act of the governors, insisted that Atiku would win the election with or without the support of the five governors. Showunmi spoke in Abeokuta, during a workshop for party mobilisers and collation agents from all the 236 wards of Ogun State.
