Shrinking revenue spurring govs’ fiscal federalism battle

As the battle for the legality of Value Added Tax (VAT) collection by the Federal Government festers, BIYI ADEGOROYE and EMMANUEL MASHA, in this analysis argue that the outcome will redefine the future of many states in the country

For the South-South states and indeed all states of the federation, these are indeed tough economic times, and the financial distress is unimaginable.

With spiraling inflation, shortfall in internally generated revenue and even allocations form the federation account, the states are unable to meet their obligations.

In the month of August, the three tiers of government shared the sum of N696.9 billion, out of which N477.5bn represented statutory revenue and N166.2billion accrued from Value Added Tax, (VAT).

Non-oil sector contributed N50 billion to the funds. This represented a huge fall from N760 billion and N733 billion in the months of July and June respectively.

A dependable source said that most of the states lost about N4billion to N7.5billion revenue shortfall from the federation account in the last four months – an indication that they received less than what they deserve. Administrative costs and various deductions by the NNPC amounted to N21billion.

Owing to growing gap between financial obligations of states, the governors have been seeking additional funding for their respective states even as some advocated for upward review of the revenue allocation formula.

“Many of the states are losing revenue, and this is impacting on their activities, plans, policies and programmes.

Many of the governors cannot pay salaries, and in particular the governors finishing their second terms are having difficult times, and their desire to finish strong, and prepare a good financial basis for their successors is threatened,” a competent governors’ source said. S’South govs join fray It was not disturbing therefore that the governors have adopted recourse to law.

Before Rivers State government, led by Governor Nyesom Wike went to court to challenge the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) by the Federal Inland Revenue Service, (FIRS), it appeared as if the 1999 Constitution, as amended, was cast in iron.

Hence there was nothing anybody could do about it. The impression was that it was only through constitutional amendment that changes could be made to right some of the wrongs contained in that Constitution.

For almost a decade now the process of amending the constitution has been a slow grinding one, and it appears that despite the participation of states in the process, the actions of Rivers and Lagos states strongly shows that the court could serve as a faster alternative to progress than the constitutional route.

In the past 22 years that the 1999 Construction has been in use, nothing has come near the concrete actions taken by states from the Southern part of the country to amend it. Before now, discussions on constitutional review focused much more on security and the devolution of powers.

For example, in the 10-point proposal identified by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee on True Federalism, which Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai chairs, VAT and the equitable distribution of revenue among federating states was not included.

The thinking of most states in the Southern part of the country is that some actions of the Federal Government, especially those that concern the collection of tax and revenue distribution are not well spelt out or were deliberately made ambiguous in order to allow what some states have termed injustice.

The current legal tussle against the collection of VAT started in Lagos where the state government dragged the Federal Government to the Supreme Court. But Rivers which headed to the Federal High Court dragged FIRS to court instead of the Federal Government.

The move by Rivers proved smarter by holding FIRS, which collects VAT in the state directly accountable for what the state government described as the illegal collection of VAT.

After Rivers’ court victory, FIRS approached the same Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, seeking a stay of execution to stop the Rivers from collecting VAT. But the court dismissed the application.

FIRS in suit no FHC/PH/ CS/149/2020 had through a motion on notice applied for a Stay of Execution on the earlier judgment of the court presided over by Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam.

But he maintained that it was the constitutional role of state governments to collect VAT and not FIRS; hence dismissed FIRS application, nothing that granting the application would negate the principle of equity.

The Rivers State Government through the State Assembly, he pointed out has duly enacted Rivers State Value Added Tax No. 4, 2021, which makes it a legitimate right of the state to collect VAT, hence it’s law on VAT remains valid until it has been set aside by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Justice Pam also made it clear that since FIRS acted in error by collecting VAT in Rivers State, and has huge burden of refund of those monies, there was need not to allow it incur further liability.

It was in a bid to consolidate the victory by Rivers that South-South states declared their intention to join Rivers and Lagos states in the suit against the FIRS over the collection of VAT. The state governors from the zone met at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

At the meeting, which lasted for about five hours, Governor Nyesom Wike; Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; Governor Godwin Obaseki and Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State led their states, but governor of Cross Rivers State, Prof. Ben Ayade, was absent, neither did send a representative.

Okowa, the Delta State Governor who heads the South-South Governors Forum, read a communiqué which also disclosed the region’s readiness to launch regional security architecture.

“Two, unequivocally support the decision for states to collect the Value Added Tax and resolve to join the suit before the Supreme Court,” the one that touched on VAT reads.

Recall that it was in Enugu that the Southern Governors’ Forum, had earlier declared its support for states to collect VAT after the Rivers’ court victory against FIRS.

The forum’s chairman and Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), in the seven-point communiqué, said the governors were satisfied with the rate at which the states were enacting and amending the anti-open grazing laws, in line with the uniform template and aspiration of the Forum.

The meeting resolved to support the position that the collection of VAT falls within the powers of the states, even as it expressed satisfaction with the handling of issues around the Petroleum Industry Act and ownership of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation by the larger Nigerian Governors’ Forum.

An aide to one of the state governors present at the meeting in Port Harcourt said that by joining the suit with Rivers and Lagos states, the South-South as a unit was making it loud and clear that “a document that was hastily prepared by the military in the face of mounting global pressure to relinquish power and return to the barracks, will continue to outrightly contradict the Federal system of government practiced in the country.”

At the Port Harcourt meeting, Wike and Okowa had at different occasions voiced their grievances over the 1999 Constitution. For Okowa, a new Constitution will accommodate emerging issues of good governance for the greater interest of all Nigerians.

Wike has made it clear that the planned amendment of the 1999 Constitution by the National Assembly as an exercise in futility.

When the Senate Sub-Committee on review of 1999 Constitution met in Asaba, the state capital some months ago, Okowa, advocated the insertion of a clause to usher in a rewritten constitution, which would continue to be in operation until a fresh one was ready.

He said: “No doubt, there is still a lot to work on in our constitution to have a near perfect document and I know that the National Assembly has continued over time to ensure some of the amendments.

“It’s good enough that those sent here are familiar with the zone. So, when the people speak, they will understand.

“But, I also wish that some persons from other zones actually had the opportunity to come here and hear the voices of our people directly, because sometimes we do not understand the extent of the pains that the Niger Delta people truly suffer in the country.

“We believe in one country and in the unity of Nigeria, but we will continue to ask for equity as a people, and I know that the people will give their opinion at the public hearing,” he stated.

During a special banquet in honour of then retiring President of Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa at the Government House, Port Harcourt in February 2020, Wike observed that the 9th National Assembly’s intent to tinker with the Constitution would amount to nothing, just like other previous exercises.

“Every time, there is always a constitutional amendment, but in the end, nothing comes out of it. Even the one that has just started will not yield anything different,” he said.

Wike said Nigeria would have made serious progress, if the executive and legislative arms of government had always worked together.

“This country is having challenges because of the executive and legislative arms of government. If the executive and legislative arms do what is right, the country will move forward.

Because of politics, the National Assembly fails to do what is right. When the executive and legislative arms of government commit errors, they pass the buck to the judiciary.”

More than a year after that Wike has continued in this line of thought. But currently, he is leading the charge for a legal solution to a just, fair and workable constitution.

At another event, Wike said no one needs to be a lawyer to know that VAT is not among items 58 and 59 of the second schedule of the 1999 Constitution as amended. “It is not even in the Concurrent List. Therefore, it falls under the Residual List. It is not arguable.

That yesterday nothing happened does not mean that today nothing will happen, or tomorrow something will not happen. “Nigeria should encourage states to be strong enough to have resources to develop their states.

We are in a federal system where we are practicing the unitary system. Everybody at the end of the month will run to Abuja to share money. Nobody comes back to the state to think, how I develop my state,” he said.

The governor observed that rather than commend Rivers State government for seeking to entrench fiscal federalism and constitutionalism, a particular state governor had threatened that the judgment of the court that declared that states and not FIRS are entitled to collect VAT within their jurisdiction, will not stand.

Wike and indeed all the South-South colleagues would not counter the statement of one of the governors to be their brother’s keeper.

“I have no problem being my brother’s keeper but why not come out and say, let us tell ourselves the simple truth. We should know by law who is the person responsible for collecting VAT.”

Besides the above, a top source said, the opacity of the operations of the NNPC respecting its subsidy payments, importation of refined oil and volume of fuel consumed in Nigeria are being questioned by the governors, especially since the President is the Petroleum Minister.

If the VAT litigation which is currently at the Appeal Court is not resolved through political means, it will head to the Supreme Court for resolution of the lacuna. But observers believe the outcome will redefine the sustainability of many states of the federation

