Shuaib Audu Foundation set to commission motorized boreholes in Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja Comment(0)

Arrangements have been concluded for the commissioning of the multi-million motorized boreholes in four local government areas in Kogi State donated by the Shuaib Abubakar Audu Foundation.

 

 

The foundation out to provide portable water to distressed community suffering from acute water challenges.

 

The Chairman of the Foundation, Prince. Idoko Dan Ogacheko said the Grand Patron of the Foundation, Alhaji Shuaib Abubakar Audu, is expected to commission the water projects on the 18th of this month.

 

 

Areas were the commissioning will be carried out, include: Emewe in Dekina Local Government Area, Ogbonicha in Ofu Local Government Area, Agasa in Adavi Local Government Area and Odolu in Kabba/Bunnu Local Government Area.

 

 

Prince Ogacheko, who revealed the line of activities to journalists, said the Grand Patron will also pay visits to the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim and the Obaro of Kabba, Chief Solomon Owoniyi.

 

 

According to the Foundation Chairman the motorized boreholes, set to be commissioned, are pilot schemes as communities in other local government areas will also benefit from the project.

 

 

He said the donations have no link with politics but was purely the benevolence of the Grand Patron, Alhaji Shuaib Abubakar Audu to help the people.

