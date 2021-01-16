News

Shun calls for division, inter-ethnic wrangling, says gov Abiodun

In Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun called on Nigerians to shun calls for division, insurgency, banditry and all inter-ethnic, religious and politically motivated capable of disintegrating the country. Abiodun said Nigerians should rather embrace teamspirit, brotherliness and compassion for fellow beings.

He noted that in order not to make sacrifices made by the country’s fallen heroes be in vain, Nigerians must encourage the use of democratic and appropriate institutions in the processes of seeking redress. Represented by the Deputy Governor at the event, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the governor said that whatever peace cannot achieve, war is not likely to achieve it, urging Nigerians to rebuild confidence and trust in the nation’s system and leadership. “As Nigerians, we should love ourselves.

We may speak in different tongues. We may face different directions in our worships. But, in our diversity lies our strength. We have walked hand-in-hand and shoulder-to-shoulder to scale many hurdles in the past. We can do it again. All that we need is our joint will and collective determination. Like the heroes that we are honouring today, we must be willing to give our all. Development is only possible in an atmosphere devoid of rancour and acrimony.

