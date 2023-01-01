Shun exchanging votes for money, Tinubu tells Nigerians

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has charged every eligible voter in Nigeria to exercise their civic responsibility of voting in the forthcoming general elections and avoid exchanging their votes for money.

Tinubu said the right to vote is a responsibility that cannot be transferred to another person, but a sacrifice for the consolidation of democracy, federalism, and the sacred values of the Nigerian Constitution.

In a goodwill message to mark the New Year, Tinubu described 2023 as a significant year for the government and people of Nigeria as it provides another opportunity for the people to elect their representatives into the legislative and executive arms of the government of the country.

The message, signed by Director, Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said that every vote is a testament of renewed hope, the certainty of victory over poverty and the conviction that Nigeria carries within its bosom the potentials of the world’s next super power.

“Nigerians all over the world have sown the seeds of greatness in the work they do and the positive impact they are making as doctors, lawyers, engineers, entertainers, athletes, teachers and professionals in all fields of endeavour.

“To move from where we are to where we want to be, we need to maximise our resources, feed ourselves with what we grow, give our youths education so that we make them excel, provide shelter for the homeless and bring constant electricity and technology to make production easier and more convenient. 2023 is our chance to make these dreams come true. Let us seize the moment.

“The current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has tried its best in spite of its challenges. It is like building a tarmac, a solid, concrete 2023foundation,” he said.

According to him, the coming administration of APC under the leadership of Asiwaju Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, when elected, shall put an aeroplane on the tarmac already built by President Buhari that will take Nigeria at supersonic speed to its destination.

“The world shall watch Nigeria soar higher and higher.

Security, infrastructure, education, health, housing, tourism shall be transformed to provide jobs and boost the economy.

The APC Presidential candidate said that he and his running mate have clearly laid out a grand vision for a better Nigeria in their Action Plan.

Tinubu charged citizens to seize this moment by supporting the All Progressives Congress in the New Year to continue the progressive governance it started over seven years ago.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...