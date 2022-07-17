Faith

Shun hatred, live right –Anglican cleric

Posted on

Rev. Canon Okey Ifionu of the Anglican Church of Praise, Yaba, Lagos, has urged individuals to be conscious of how they live. He said it was important people be in right standing with God and show good works especially as life is transient. Ifionu gave the counsel at the service of songs and unveiling of the Omoche Foundation for Women and Girls Empowerment in honour of late Madam Esther Omoche Onuh held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), King’s Court Parish, Ikeja, Lagos.

He stated: “Life is a big war  in case you don’t know, you better know. Be friendly, be nice, be kind to people and be in right standing with God. “We are here today to celebrate a life well spent, and the testimonies of people around have indicated that mama lived a sacrificial life. If you die, will it be the same about you?”

Rev. (Dr.) Nnimmo Bassey, an environmentalist who launched the Omoche Foundation for Women and Girls  Empowerment, explained that with what he has read and heard about Late Madam Onuh, he can testify that her life principle was centered around truth, compassion, generosity, hard work, sacrificial giving and fear of God.

Bassey as well advised individuals to reflect and make amendments in ensuring that they are remembered for good, whenever they pass on to glory. Betty Abah, Executive Director of the non-government organisation, Centre for Children’s Health Education, Orientation and Protection (CEE-HOPE) who is the first daughter of Late Madam Onuh, said that her late mother was a devoted Christian who was generous and loving.

Expressing how difficult it has been to cope with the death of her mother, Abah shared: “No one can replace a mother and I think mothers and death should not be ‘found’ together. “All the virtues we imbibed as children were gotten from my mother who was committed, transparent, and full of integrity and lived her life for the people. She brought us up in a disciplined manner.

“My mother was extremely modest, she sold her property to educate her children and it is extremely painful for us that she died just when she started reaping the fruit of her Labour. Why do good people who have enriched the planet die?”

One of Betty’s siblings, Pastor Okeson Onuh, who x-rayed some spiritual truth about his late mother explained that his mother was an idol worshipper who converted to Christianity in 1986, and has since been committed to serving God, despite numerous attempts that could have made her lose her faith. He said the family is consoled that their mother made it to heaven.

 

