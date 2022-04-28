News

Shun religious fanaticism, Gani Adams advises Nigerians

Posted on

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday charged religious leaders and individuals in the country to shun fanaticism and seek unity in order to foster peace in the country. Adams, who maintained that religion should not be used as a tool for perpetuating evil, condemned the actions of extremists in the Northern part of the country, which he said have taken religion beyond the normal practice. At the eighth edition of the annual Ramadan lecture organised by the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Lagos, where Sheikh Jamiu Amiolorun, was the guest lecturer with many Islamic clerics and traditional leaders in attendance, Adams lauded Muslim faithful in the South West for being moderate in practising their faith. While noting that the lecture was designed to explore the beauty of the Islamic religion and promote religious harmony, Adams said: “As the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, I subscribe to the three major religions and that same belief also applies to all members of the OPC

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

