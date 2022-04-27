Metro & Crime

Shun religious fanaticism, Gani Adams advises Nigerians

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has charged religious leaders and individuals to shun fanaticism and seek unity in order to foster peace across the country.

Adams, who maintained that religion should not be used as a tool of perpetuating evil, condemned the actions of extremists in the Northern part of the country that have taken religion beyond the normal practice.

At the eighth edition of the Annual Ramadan Lecture organised by the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) in Lagos, where Sheikh Jamiu Amiolorun was the Guest Lecturer with many Islamic clerics and traditional leaders in attendance, he applauded Muslim faithful in the South West region for being moderate in practising the Islamic faith.

While noting that the lecture was designed to explore the beauty of the Islamic religion and promote religious harmony, Adams stated: “As the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, I subscribe to the three major religions, and that same belief also applies to all members of the OPC. Our efforts to liberate our race from bondage are beyond religion, so I think it is our responsibility as a group to accommodate all religions in order to ensure peace and unity.

“Nigeria has remained where it is today because we have used religion as a tool for discord. I think we can move forward, if we can retrace our steps.

“During Ramadan you see the rich identifying with the poor. They share and extend their hands of generosity to the poor and the downtrodden in society because they know the importance of the holy month of Ramadan.”

In his lecture, Amiolorun dwelled on the need for Nigerians to be closer to God.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Military hands over 517 recovered weapons from bandits in Plateau State

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

The Commander, Operation Safe Haven and General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Jos, Major-General Ibrahim Ali said the Command has recovered 517 small arms and light weapons from bandits and criminal elements within its area of operation. Gen. Ali disclosed this yesterday during a press briefing in Jos and handing over of the small arms and […]
Metro & Crime

Labour shuns Ayade’s CoS, pickets AG’s office in Calabar

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar

The Chief of Staff to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Mr. Martins Orim got the shock of his life on Tuesday when he was shunned by protesting members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Cross River State chapter and continued to picket the office of the Accountant General of the state. Labour had, […]
Metro & Crime

Crash: Tears as NAF buries seven officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Tears flowed freely yesterday at the National Cemetery in Abuja, where the remains of seven personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) killed in last Sunday’s Beechcraft KingAir 8350 crash were buried with full military honours. These included the presentation of national colours to the families of the fallen heroes, laying of wreath, as well […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica