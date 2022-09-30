Shun social vices, ex-minister tells students

Secondary school students have been advised to shun social vices that could negatively affect their futures. Such vices include cultism, truancy, absenteeism, rape, violence and drug abuse. The advice was given by former Minister of Industry and Chairman, Board of QUEFF (Quality Education and Finishing Facility) Foundation, Chief Onikepo Akande, at the maiden forum with beneficiaries and parents of the kitting assistance to indigent students by the Foundation on Wednesday. According to her, the Foundation initiated by former Secretary to Oyo State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ishmael Olalekan Alli, came into existence about six years ago with a vision to encourage as well as collaborate with well-meaning local and international partners towards acquiring and imbibing quality education and desirable ethics by students, particularly indigent but promising ones, in secondary schools. “Over the years, we have acted towards the realisation of our vision by providing relevant and supporting books, school uniforms, school shoes and socks, school bags, leather belt, underwear and stipend which our beneficiaries have been enjoying for 5-6 years now,” she said.

