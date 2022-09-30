Shun social vices, ex-minister tells students

Secondary school students have been advised to shun social vices that could negatively affect their futures. Such vices include cultism, truancy, absenteeism, rape, violence and drug abuse. The advice was given by former Minister of Industry and Chairman, Board of QUEFF (Quality Education and Finishing Facility) Foundation, Chief Onikepo Akande, at the maiden forum with beneficiaries and parents of the kitting assistance to indigent students by the Foundation on Wednesday. According to her, the Foundation initiated by former Secretary to Oyo State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ishmael Olalekan Alli, came into existence about six years ago with a vision to encourage as well as collaborate with well-meaning local and international partners towards acquiring and imbibing quality education and desirable ethics by students, particularly indigent but promising ones, in secondary schools. “Over the years, we have acted towards the realisation of our vision by providing relevant and supporting books, school uniforms, school shoes and socks, school bags, leather belt, underwear and stipend which our beneficiaries have been enjoying for 5-6 years now,” she said.
Related Articles
Lagos demolishes building on drainage channel
…insists on zero tolerance for unapproved structures The Lagos State government Monday pulled down a storey building around Ilupeju area for contravening building permit and regulations laws. The government, which carried out the demolition exercise through the Lagos Building State Control Agency (LASBCA), also vowed to go after other buildings on drainage channels, unapproved and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Mexican town rocked by ambush that killed 13 cops
Bullet casings still littered the ground on Friday in Coatepec Harinas, a troubled municipality southwest of Mexico City where 13 police officers on patrol were brutally murdered in an ambush by suspected drug gang members. Forensic teams and dozens of heavily armed police and military officials gathered at the cordoned off crime scene dotted […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
New Electoral Act: Appeal Court stops Malami, others
The Court of Appeal, Owerri Division has ordered the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice , Mr. Abubakar Malami and others to desist from taking steps capable of frustrating hearing in an appeal filed against judgment of a Federal High Court, which ordered removal of section 84 (12) from the new […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)