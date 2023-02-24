2023 Elections News

Shun Violence, Obey INEC Guidelines, Obaseki Charges Edo People

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has urged residents of the state to shun electoral violence and other actions that could disrupt the voting process during Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The governor, in a statewide broadcast, charged the people to use their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to elect only credible leaders with the capacity to deliver and rescue the nation from its many socio-economic challenges and place it on the path of sustainable development.

Obaseki reassured that all security agencies in the state are ready to provide a safe, peaceful and secure environment for the elections, urging voters to come out en masse tomorrow to perform their constitutional duties without fear of intimidation or harassment.

According to him, “I call on all Edo people, our fathers, mothers, youths, women, and the elderly, to come out en masse to cast your votes.

“Let us shun all acts of violence and other actions that will disrupt the voting process.
“I trust that we will all act responsibly and adhere to the guidelines specified by the electoral body so that we can have a peaceful, fair and credible voting process.”

