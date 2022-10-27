‘Shut up’ Nigerians: Tinubu waxes in demagoguery

Bola Ahmed ‘Tinubu is one politician that never ceases to fascinate. At the present era, he remains the issue in controversy. His opponents have several grounds to question his claims about his age, education, parentage, nativity and health. His politics, some Awoists have dismissed as being shallow and controversial as it is enervating.

But it will be difficult to dismiss him as a ‘political nobody’ because his presence in Nigerian politics since 1999 has garnered some mileage, even if no discernible values worthy of preservation can rightly be ascribed to him, except for those that fancy political cronyism.

Politics in Nigeria has largely been defined by demagoguery to achieve selfish interest as opposed to public interest. Political demagoguery flows from British colonial heritage as Britain adopted autocratic governance structure and applied corrupt political norm to rule Nigeria. Unfortunately, when indigenous elites emerged they only demanded to be accommodated not to change or undo the conquest, subjugation and autocratic culture. The three sub-cultural ethos that directed Nigerian nationalism were the Northern Agenda designed by Britain to foist Hausa/Fulani hegemony, the struggle by Southern leaders to achieve the Igbo and the Yoruba agenda.

Balewa/Ahmadu Bello for the North, Azikiwe for the Igbo and Awolowo for Yoruba subscribed to these ethos. In their respective politicking, each of these leaders deployed political demagoguery to the hilt in pursuance of their political objectives which was principally inheriting Nigerian state power from the British. Apart from Azikiwe’s early journalistic political proselytizing in his West African Pilot and the numerous conferences where he lampooned British colonialism, Azikiwe succumbed to tribalism in 1947 when he accepted the presidency of Igbo State Union and from then started seeing Nigeria in Igbo chauvinistic prism.

Awolowo saw Nigeria as a mere geographical expression and perhaps, succumbing to the shellacking he suffered by the emergence of the National Council of Nigeria and Cameroun by the combining of two broad southern political tendencies represented by Herbert Macaulay and Azikiwe and the over hundred syncretistic, trade and tribal organisations to form NCNC, took the tribal route to stay afloat and throughout his early political career hinged his political strategy on tribal pivot to negotiate his leadership. Balewa who was headhunted by Britain to become its arrowhead for the onslaught against Southern nationalists did not disappoint. Balewa had been properly trained by British agent Robert Wright who groomed him politically and even prepared him for the inaugural meeting of Nigeria Legislative Council in 1947.

In his address, Balewa denounced Nigerian unity and Southern nationalists’ agitation threatening that if Britain were to pull out of Nigeria at that point his Hausa/Fulani would resume the “interrupted conquest to the sea.” From the above background the modern Nigerian political demagogues have their pedigrees flowing from colonial or post-colonial political culture. So, Tinubu and other demagogues are only being faithful to this culture. Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a political creature of the military autocracy that seized Nigeria from 1966 to 1999.

Specifically, Tinubu owes his political ascendancy to the Babangida political transition programme when he aligned with the Yar’Adua political tendency and in the later part of that transition programme won a seat to the Nigeria Senate in 1992. Tagging along MKO Abiola’s ill-fated presidential project, he felt victimized enough to flee Nigeria to become one of the numerous NADECO chieftains abroad campaigning for the restoration of Abiola’s presidency and an end to military rule. After the death of Abacha when General Abdulsalam Abubakar unfurled 1999 transition programme, Tinubu returned to stake a claim to Lagos governorship and the Afenifere, the ruling political establishment in Western Nigeria obliged him the ticket of Alliance for Democracy (AD) for Lagos State and he won.

Governor Tinubu ruled Lagos State for two terms having been able to retain the state against the PDP buccaneering politics. From Lagos State as pedestal, Tinubu organised forces against PDP-controlled states such as Ekiti and Osun. In Lagos State as in other Southwest States, there is discernible political tendency that is clearly ascribed to Tinubu and it has struggled to break free from Awoist political stream. While Tinubu was in AD, he was an Awoist and a drum-major for true federalism but in transiting from AD to Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and finally to All Progressives Congress (APC) he has been mute on true federalism. His ACN lacked afortiori, APC lacks discernible political principles upon which they could be tied to, and so APC an amalgam of political harlotry is his gift greatest to Nigeria. As noted earlier that Tinubu as leader of ACN could not put a coherent political message/manifesto except the desperate efforts to capture Nigeria state political power through some Northern alliances especially through Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and Atiku Abubakar between 2007 and 2011.

In 2011, it was even postulated that Tinubu had a strategic relationship/ understanding with PDP’s President Goodluck Jonathan against his ACN presidential candidate. It was the tragic blunder of President Jonathan in, instead of accommodating Tinubu’s political interest or deepening the 2011 relationship/understanding but rather the intimidation of Tinubu with EFCC trial that torpedoed the much desired Southern understanding thereby sending Tinubu to the political wilderness.

Tinubu’s sojourn in the political wilderness created APC of which he was just a part but due to his gift of the garb and political demagoguery, it has been presented as if he was the originator and enabler. After reading Dr Ogbonnaya Onu’s ‘From Opposition to Governing Party: Nigeria’s APC Merger Story’ account I came off thinking that Tinubu’s claims over APC is a masterful demagoguery. A person without the information robustly presented by Dr. Onu would think Tinubu was the soul and body of APC but the elections (2015/2019) shows he is no such political bulldozer as he presents himself.

But one thing nobody can deny him is his talent and audacity to play with words. After the APC has grabbed power from President Jonathan in 2015 and President Buhari has ensconced himself in power and authority nothing else remained for Tinubu.

The rumour mill was swirling with innuendoes or insinuations of President Buhari discarding Tinubu who considers himself as the numero uno godfather. Tinubu bestirred himself and declared himself the ‘National Leader’ of APC and insisted on it.

Always, Tinubu is at his demagogic best on the soapbox where he speaks ex tempore. Ride back to 2019, while campaigning for Buhari after APC and Buhari had lost the support and goodwill of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. Tinubu’s less than two minutes demagogic utterance dismissed Obasanjo as a worst election rigger of which his successor Yar’Adua disowned. Even before 2015, Tinubu had with a single word “clueless” reduced Jonathan to rubble. But mark how Tinubu in 2022 has beaten the bush path back to Obasanjo and Jonathan for endorsements.

‘Demagogues’ as Webster Dictionary says use “popular prejudices and false claims and promises in order to gain political power.” It is in this later sense that demagoguery has paid off Tinubu’s talent handsomely in his profuse use of this political artifice. Ride back to Tinubu’s primary election campaign trail at Abeokuta. Already information of haywire intrigue filtered that controlling apparatchik of APC has hatched a plan to foist a consensus candidate not Tinubu. So, Tinubu gathered his breath to blurt out what has remained the greatest demagogic declaration in Nigeria.

Not an orator but an aficionado of good political drama, Tinubu regaled his audience with the story of how he picked Buhari and made him president after his (Buhari’s) fruitless presidential adventures. To cap the story, Tinubu pointedly told Buhari and APC that 2022 is Yoruba’s turn and that ‘turn’ is his hence he is now identified with ‘emilokan’. At the presentation of his manifesto at Abuja, Tinubu lambasted those kicking against Buhari’s borrowings saying that borrowing is not a crime or else USA would have been convicted.

Moreover, Nigerians speaking against borrowing should stop using Mercedes Benz and Lexus. On global environmental challenge, Tinubu kicked against the global campaign stating that for Nigeria to key into it, the allegory of poisoned Holy Communion and the Church rat that eats it is a fitting narrative. But it is Tinubu’s declaration in the APC Women Conference hosted by Mrs Aisha Buhari that signposted him as a master of demagoguery.

Tinubu pointedly told Nigerians dreaming of changing APC government through democratic election to “shut up” and that according to him is a polite way of dismissing them. But in 2023, posterity will judge whether Tinubu’s demagoguery or popular democracy will prevail. If Tinubu or other demagogues win, autocracy and imperial politics of demagoguery will bolster and be entrenched. But if they are defeated, Nigeria may perhaps have a chance to engage knowledgeable Nigerians for solution to Nigeria’s myriad problems instead of political demagoguery.

