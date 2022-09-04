Body & Soul

Shutter Shades: A style that never goes away

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comment(0)

The most interesting thing about fashion is that trends make an entry, vanish and then come back again with a new twist. This is why it is not really ideal to bother so much about things in vogue.

Shutter shades were one of those fashion accessories music artistes and hip hop style lovers could not get enough of. Then, after a few years, it vanished. Now, it’s back among the trending eye accessories. Shutter shades are one of those dramatic eyeglasses for showing of the drip hip hop street style. Though it looks weird, it is also a fun eye wear.

 

These sunglasses are for those who understand fashion on a different level. Presently, shutter shades are being spotted at costume parties, bridal showers and fun parties to add the funky fashion vibe. Popular American wrapper, Kanye West pioneered this eye wear and many music and style lovers followed.

The year shutter shades started trending, it became one of the few sun glasses that children loved too. Plastic ones were made for children’s Christmas parties. In Nigeria, celebrities like 9ice, late Christie Essien Igbokwe’s son, Kaka Igbokwe and many others rocked these glasses.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Stylish men love sunglasses

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Stylish men know that the easiest way to look cool is to wear stunning sunglasses. Just as wristwatches tell prestige, sunglasses add class to men’s style. Many good looking men know they look dashing with the right sunglasses.   This is why Nigeria’s top actor and Nollywood Bad Boy, Jim Iyke, never goes anywhere without […]
Body & Soul

Durosimmi-Etti: Raising the bar in financial services for women

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

From a women-focused community on social media to planning Africa’s largest financial services platform for women, Herconomy is leveraging fintech to empower women.   Women account for half of the world’s population but are faced with more hurdles in accessing financial products and services that can improve their well-being and economic empowerment.   UNCTAD, based […]
Body & Soul

Fmzone launches self back into music career with ‘Better’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ebelamu oluwafemi adekunle, popularly known on the microphone as Fmzone can be described as a prodigal singer who has found his way back into music.   He is one of the many Nigerian talents that had the privilege of discovering their gift in music early but just like opportunities to excel eludes young dreams in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica