Shutter Shades: A style that never goes away

The most interesting thing about fashion is that trends make an entry, vanish and then come back again with a new twist. This is why it is not really ideal to bother so much about things in vogue.

Shutter shades were one of those fashion accessories music artistes and hip hop style lovers could not get enough of. Then, after a few years, it vanished. Now, it’s back among the trending eye accessories. Shutter shades are one of those dramatic eyeglasses for showing of the drip hip hop street style. Though it looks weird, it is also a fun eye wear.

These sunglasses are for those who understand fashion on a different level. Presently, shutter shades are being spotted at costume parties, bridal showers and fun parties to add the funky fashion vibe. Popular American wrapper, Kanye West pioneered this eye wear and many music and style lovers followed.

The year shutter shades started trending, it became one of the few sun glasses that children loved too. Plastic ones were made for children’s Christmas parties. In Nigeria, celebrities like 9ice, late Christie Essien Igbokwe’s son, Kaka Igbokwe and many others rocked these glasses.

