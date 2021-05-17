Metro & Crime

Shuttle bus drivers down tools in Awka over killing of member

Okey Maduforo, Awka

 

Shuttle Bus drivers in Awka, the Anambra State capital, Monday embarked on an indefinite strike following the killing of their member by suspected cultists.

Commuters in Awka were seen in their numbers waiting for shuttle buses to transport them to their respective destinations for hours while some chose to walk to their offices and shops.

According to one of the shuttle bus drivers, their dead member was said to have been talking shots of the suspected cultists at Ifite Awka when they were killing a rival cult member and allegedly posted the picture on social media.

He said for about a week the cultists had been trailing him and last Sunday morning at Market Three Ifite Awka they double-crossed his shuttle bus and ordered all the passengers out of the vehicle after which they fired several shot at him at close range killing him on the spot.

In reaction to the brazen murder, the Shuttle Bus Association decided not to go to work Monday morning and as at the time of filing this report, the buses had not started operating.

