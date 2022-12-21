Shuttle Select Football Academy wins 10th CY Cup

Shuttle Select Football Academy has won the final of this year’s edition of the CY Unity Football Cup Tournament, the 10th in its series, played last Sunday at the Sam Ethan Air-Force Base, Ikeja, Lagos. Shuttle Select Football Academy defeated Bariga Professional FC 5-4 on penalty after scores remained goalless during the 90 minutes encounter.

In the third place match played earlier that day, IJB Foundation of Oshodi defeated Star FC of Surulere by a lone goal. The football competition was instituted 10 years ago with the aim to develop and harness talent at the grassroots. The Coordinator of the CY Unity Cup, Mr Ukpai Cyprian, lauded the Chairman/CEO of Chemstar Group, Dr. ‘Remi Awode, the sponsor of the tournament in the past 10 years.

The winner of this year’s edition of the CY Unity Cup Football Tournament went home with a sum of N350,000 cash, gold medals and a bag of rice each for the 17 players and the three officials. The second place team, Bariga Professional FC received N200,000 cash prize, silver medals and a bag of rice each for the players and officials; while the third place team, IJB Foundation FC, went home with N100,000, bronze medals and bags of rice for the players and officials. The Star FC Club of Surulere, Lagos, which placed fourth also, received consolation prizes. No fewer than 64 teams/ clubs participated in this year’s football tournament.

