Sports

Siasia loses suit seeking to upturn FIFA ban in USA

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Samson Siasia’s hope of overturning his five-year ban for alleged match-fixing by FIFA suffered hiccups on Thursday as a U.S appeals court has dismissed the case. The former Nigerian player and coach had dragged the world soccer governing body before the court , seeking to overturn his lifetime ban, later reduced to five years for match-fixing.

But in a 3-0 decision on Thursday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said Samson Siasia did not show why a trial court in New York had jurisdiction over his case. FIFA had in 2019 imposed the lifetime ban, saying Siasia violated its code of ethics over a bribery scheme for Australian league matches.

The ban prevented Siasia from using his U.S. Soccer Federation coaching license to work. However, Siasia, an Atlanta resident sued FIFA in August 2021, saying the evidence was “grossly insufficient” and that the ban violated his due process rights under the U.S. Constitution. But the appeals court said Siasia did not show that FIFA was “essentially at home” in New York, or agreed to be sued there because it banned his use of what Siasia called his “New York” coaching license from its alleged New York “agent,” U.S. Soccer

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Barca forward, Fati, to return from injury for Mallorca game

Posted on Author Reporter

    Barcelona forward Ansu Fati will return to the squad for Sunday’s LaLiga game at home with Mallorca, after being out for more than three months due to a hamstring injury, head coach Xavi Hernandez said. Fati has not played for Barcelona since coming on as a substitute in their Copa del Rey quarterfinal […]
Sports

Euro 2020: England thrash Ukraine to set up first s’final for 25 years

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Denmark beat Czechs to reach last four England are one win away from a first major tournament final since 1966 after thrashing Ukraine in Rome to reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals. Goals at the start of each half by Harry Kane and Harry Maguire helped set up a last-four meeting with Denmark at Wembley […]
Sports

Olympics: COVID-19 countermeasures to cost some $960m – Report

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tokyo Games organisers estimate the cost of COVID-19 countermeasures for next year’s rearranged Olympics will run to around 100 billion yen ($960 million), Kyodo News reported on Monday. Japanese media had reported a day earlier that the total costs of delaying the Games for a year would run to 200 billion yen, reports Reuters. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica