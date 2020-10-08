Sports

Siasia optimistic as CAS shifts hearing to Feb 2021

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Former Super Eagles Coach, Samson Siasia, whose hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) was shifted from Tuesday, October 6, 2020, till February 3, 2021, has exuded confidence in getting a fair hearing at the apex arbiter on sports disputes. Siasia’s appeal against the life ban slammed on him by FIFA was listed for hearing on Tuesday but was again moved forward due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has taken an upward swing in Europe in the last couple of weeks.

Although Siasia did not leave his Abuja home for the hearing in Lausanne, Switzerland after he was informed of the new date, he however restated confidence of getting the FIFA ban upturned.

“I believe I will get a fair hearing at CAS. I was not given fair hearing nor allowed to defend myself against the allegations leveled against me that were not true,” observed Siasia. CAS officially informed Siasia that the hearing listed for Tuesday, October 6, 2020, will not proceed due to the recent spike in the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe. Siasia was accused of engaging in an unsubstantiated match fixing involving the Nigeria senior national team, the Super Eagles and handed a life ban without trial by FIFA.

