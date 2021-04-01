Siblings die as truck crushes motorcycle in Ogun 

Metro & Crime

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

A truck on Thursday day ran over a motorcycle conveying four students to school, killing two siblings.
The accident, which involved a Man diesel truck, SHR 35 XA and a Bajaj motorcycle marked, LSD 638 QB, occurred along the Sagamu – Ikorodu road around 7:57am on Thursday.
The Public Relations Officer (PRO), Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, blamed the accident on reckless driving and impatience on the part of the motorcycle rider.
“According to eyewitness account,  the four persons on the motorcycle were students of Idagba Community High School, Sotubo and Wesley Primary School, Ogijo, with one them riding the motorcycle conveying him and the others to school.
“The motorcyclist, in an attempt to find its way in between two  trailers, the motorcycle fell on its side and the rear tyre of one of the trailers ran over them.
“Two of the passengers on the motorcycle, who are brothers from the same parents died on the spot,” he said.
Akinbiyi explained that the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu while the injured were taken to same hospital for treatment.

