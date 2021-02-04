Metro & Crime

Siblings remanded for 27-year-old lady’s murder

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Police in Enugu State yesterday arraigned two siblings before an Enugu North Magistrates’ Court for alleged murder of a 27-year-old lady. The court, headed by Mr. J. I. Agu remanded the two suspects, Chiamaka Ifezue (26) and Chukwuemeka Ifezue (21), in a correctional centre pending the determination of the case by a High Court.

The accused were arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on the murder of Miss Ijeoma Nneka on November 11, 2020. According to the charge, the siblings conspired to commit felony to wit: murder and, thereby, committed an offense punishable under Section 494 of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vo. II, Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria 2004.

The accused were also said to have unlawfully killed Nneka on the same day by compelling her to drink a poisonous substance and, thereafter, poured “corrosive acid chemical” all over her body which caused her death. The offense is said to be punishable under Section 274(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II, Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria 2004.

However, the court did not take the plea of the accused on the grounds of lack of jurisdiction. Agu said that the court would only conduct binding- over proceedings in order to refer the matter to the state Attorney-General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice.

The prosecution counsel, CSP C. P. Nwachukwu, thereafter, supplied the court with the names of 11 prosecution witnesses and handed over the two origi-nal police case files to the court. In his ruling, Agu said that each of the witnesses had been bound over to the sum of N10,000 to appear before any competent court that the case would be transferred to. He directed that the case files be transmitted to the AG for his opinion and advice. Agu also directed that the accused be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Services, Enugu Custodial Centre and adjourned the matter till February 24, 2021 for report on the AG’s opinion.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Panel summons DCP Kyari over alleged extortion

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo Akwa

Ibom State Judicial panel on Police Brutality has summoned the leader of the disbanded IGP Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, over alleged abuse of fundamental human right, extortion and false accusation.   In a petition to the Justice Ifiok Ukanaled panel, a car dealer, Maxwell George Edum, in a memo, JPPB/memo/132, yesterday narrated how […]
Metro & Crime

Plateau: CSOs seek arrest, prosecution of suspected hoodlums

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter The looting and destruction of public and private property in Plateau State, has elicited condemnation by a coalition of 23 civil society groups, which has also called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of those found culpable. The group, under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Societies for Peace and Human Rights (COCIPAH), […]
Metro & Crime

Man to die by hanging for armed robbery

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

An Osun State High Court, sitting in Osogbo, yesterday sentenced a 29-yearold man, Sola Emorua, to death by hanging for armed robbery. The convict was arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery, contrary to Sections 6(b) and 2(a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, CAP R.11, Laws of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica