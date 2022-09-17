Sick LMC should go, enough is enough!

The four Nigerian domestic league teams on the continent had rare good starts in the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup respectively. In the CAF Champions League, Plateau United recorded a 2-2 draw against ASO Stade Mandji in Gabon while Rivers United defeated Watanga FC of Liberia 3-0 in Port Harcourt. In the Confederation Cup, controversial entrant, Kwara United, defeated AS Douanes of Niger Republic also 3-0 in Lagos while ASFAR Club of Morocco surprisingly played 1-1with Nigeria’s Remo Stars.

The league is currently not in session and a kick-off date is not in sight hence the good start was a surprise. The four teams must not relent after the brilliant first leg results to avoid a shock in the return ties. However, the second round is anticipated to be tougher for almost all the teams and so earning a berth into the group stage is still a tough call. It is sad that over the years, our teams struggle on the continent and the Nigeria Football Federation seems adamant about this just as the country’s home-based senior team, Eagles B, are yet to make an impact in the CHAN competition.

Till date, all the 20 elite teams in the Nigeria Professional Football League do meet the half of the conditions lined out for teams in that cadre. Many of them do not have club houses, good pitches, training pitches, feeder teams, quoted in the Stock Exchange, an ‘ideal’ or secretariat among other conditions. And somehow, the beat goes on just anyhow and that explains why we also get anyhow results on the continent since there is no good planning and nor deliberate effort to make these teams perform well. Keen followers of football are quite aware that the standard of the game in every country should be evaluated by the quality on display in the domestic front and definitely not the output of the senior national teams or the individual efforts of players abroad who are exposed to modern facilities.

The administration of the game has been poor over the years especially with poor officiating, crowd violence, poor welfare of players and weak disciplinary measures to erring teams. At this stage, the league is still not on television despite the noise about the marketing skills of the NPFL boss Shehu Dikko. And so when the Supreme Court verdict came that the LMC was heavily indebted to one Emmanuel Oboh and the body was sick, it was also clear that LMC is taking domestic football into the gutters. The body has battled several court cases and has not been able to own assets rather, the NFL Limited (football clubs) the body inherited as assets are in tatters. Winners of the domestic league are no longer rewarded while the annual season take-off grants are no longer given to clubs.

Those running the league spent N2.6b TV rights of SuperSport within few months and the body quit in frustration just as telecommunications outfit, Globacom, left the league. The Federal Government through the ministry of sports advised the NFF to withdraw the licence of the LMC and set up an interim body but the chieftains of the sick body were busy defending the position even with the obvious chaotic situation we find ourselves. It is a shame. Dikko, who was unable to fix the league, is currently aspiring to be the president of the NFF. How? After the failure in the league, how will he fix the dwindling fortunes of football in the country? A football commentator and a lawyer, Barrister Dudu- Orumen, said it was time to dismantle the cabal running football in the county.

He said: “The Minister should dismantle the cabal that has held Nigeria’s football hostage for so long. We do not have a viable League, developmental football is comatose, Super Eagles is roulette wheel for a few and some the group holding our football hostage by virtue of the undomesticated NFF Statutes want to continue in office? No! The extant Law for the governance of Football in Nigeria is the NFA Act of 2005 as amended.” Only few days ago, the club owners in a letter to the minister signed by their chairman, Barrister Isaac Danladi, said the domestic league was in a shambles with problems ranging from no sponsorship, ineffective implementation of rules, irregular calendar, match fixing, non-payment of match officials’ indemnities to insecurity at match venues, among other problems. Danladi and his men are asking for a total revamp and so what exactly is the sick LMC still waiting for? Enough is enough!

