Sickle cell patient wants legislation for special quota for unemployed patients

A sickle cell patient, Dotun Oladipupo, has called on the National Assembly to make law that will give special status to people living with sickle cell, especially those that are unemployed. Oladipupo, a lecturer at the Ogun State – owned Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta made the call recently at the launch of his book, titled, ‘A Warrior In Crisis”, A Memoir Of A Sickle Cell Warrior’.

He called on the National Assembly to legislate on a special quota system of employment for people living with sickle cell during recruitment exercises. Oladipupo, who was sponsored to Indian for a bone marrow transplant by Nigerian popular cleric and philanthropist, Revd. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, lamented the pain and hardship that people living with sickle cell go through on daily basis in order to earn a living.

He cited the example of the recruitment exercise of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) during the regime of former President Goodluck Jonathan where many job applicants died in a stampede. He said people living with sickle cell are always as a disadvantage to compete with able bodied people in the society. Oladipupo stressed that special status must be given to people living with sickle cell to protect them during events such as elections, job recruitment and registration of the National Identification Number (NIN), among others.

He said, “There should be strong legislation for people living with sickle cell, especially in the area of job opportunities. We all witnessed what happened during the recruitment exercise of the NIS. “When you have more than one thousand, two thousand applicants going for a job recruitment, imagine a sickle cell patient in the midst of all these people with that type of struggle and that strenuous activities, because you want a job, because you want to earn a living. “I think there should be a legislation for special quota system for people living with sickle cell.

“Sickle cell patients do not have to go through the rigour of screening exercises to get a job”. Oladipupo also called on the Federal government to improve on the country’s health care system, saying “It is only when we do this, that we can now begin to talk about specific health challenges like people living with sickle cell and others”.

