Siemens picks firm as product reseller in Nigeria

GIL Automation, a long-standing partner to Siemens, has been appointed as a Value Added Reseller in Nigetia. This is part of the industrial giant’s support and contribution to the development of industry in Africa, a development that compelled it to revised its business approach for sustainable business development and competitiveness.

GIL Automation has been sustainable to maintain this competitiveness, serving the market at the highest standards to drive quality, performance and growth, to the expectations of its clients. The Siemens Approved Part ner Program offers a comprehensive combination of Siemens products and value-add services.

“At Siemens we want all our customers to benefit from this expertise and reliability, wherever they are in the world. That is why we work closely with selected partners who make our comprehensive offerings available, even when we ourselves are not on site – with proven experts in their fields who also make your business projects a success. High performance, commitment, trust, and compliance are the basis for a strong partnership.

This is why customer impact is at the core of everything we do,” states Sabine Dall’Omo, Chief Executive Officer for Siemens Southern & Eastern Africa. “Nigerian customers need a global technology partner with local customer services, local inventory, systems upgrade and field services capabilities in order to aid their digitalization strategy and improved plant availability.

This strengthened partnership with Siemens aims to meet these aspirations through innovative products and solutions from Siemens. At GIL Automation, we are committed to service excellence and with this reinforced collaboration with Siemens, we are fully empowered to serve the automation market with excellence, “explains Lawal Gbolahan, Managing Director at GIL Automation. Siemens Digital Industries is an innovation and technology leader in industrial automation and digitalization.

In close cooperation with its partners and customers, it is the driving force for the digital transformation in the discrete and process industries. In order to meet these growing needs for flexibility, speed and productivity – and to achieve greater environmental efficiency – intelligent production is a must. Ralf Leinen, Senior Vice President for Siemens Digital Industries, Southern & Eastern Africa adds: “Together with our partners we provide a complete range of services in the field of automation and drive technology, ranging from the design and engineering of automation solutions, to the supply of products and components to repair and service.

“We greatly value the partnership with GIL Automation as an extension to our Digital Industries business, and we have full confidence that they will deliver on our joint market strategy, thereby attracting new business opportunities to further entrench industry in Nigeria. GIL will receive the necessary engineering support and service from the South African team to deliver on this expertise.”

Like this: Like Loading...